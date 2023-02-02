Amazon's cloud business reports 20% growth in fourth quarter, missing estimates

Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter, a slower pace than analysts had projected and more sluggish than the 27.5% growth rate in the third quarter.

Cloud growth appears to be moderating along with other parts of the technology industry that boomed over the past decade and accelerated in the pandemic, when businesses adopted services that could foster remote work.

Amazon Web Services leads the cloud infrastructure market, with almost 39% share in 2021, according to estimates from industry researcher Gartner. Microsoft's Azure business and Google Cloud are AWS' top competitors.

Microsoft said last week that revenue from Azure and other cloud services, which the company doesn't report in dollars, grew by 31% from the prior year, down from 35% in the previous period. Google parent Alphabet reports earnings after the bell on Thursday.

Revenue growth at AWS has generally decelerated since 2015 as the segment has become larger and competition has picked up. In the fourth quarter, AWS generated $21.4 billion in revenue, representing 14% of total Amazon revenue. Analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected $21.87 billion in AWS revenue.

In an interview late last year at the company's annual Reinvent customer conference, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said "we do see some customers who are doing some belt-tightening now."