Apple sales drop 5% in largest quarterly revenue decline since 2016

Apple missed expectations for revenue, profit, and sales for many of its lines of business on Thursday, sending the stock lower in extended trading. Apple's overall sales for the holiday quarter were about 5% lower than last year's, the first year-over-year sales decline since 2019. Apple CEO Tim Cook said three factors hurt the results: a strong dollar, production issues in China affecting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the overall macroeconomic environment. related investing news 'Dodged bullet': How 'Fast Money' traders are responding to Thursday's Big Tech earnings Your earnings investing playbook for the big Apple, Amazon and Alphabet results after the bell "On the third factor, I would say was just the challenging macroeconomic environment, and you're hearing that from, I would think, everybody," Cook told CNBC's Steve Kovach. Apple shares dropped over 4% at one point during extended trading on Thursday before rising after the tech giant provided data about outlook for the current quarter. The company's data points suggested iPhone sales won't decline as rapidly as they did during the holiday quarter. Here's how Apple did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations: EPS : $1.88 vs. $1.94 estimated, down 10.9% year over year

: $20.77 billion vs. $20.67 billion estimated, up 6.4% year over year Gross margin: 42.96% vs. 42.95% estimated Apple did not provide guidance for the current quarter ending in March. It hasn't provided guidance since 2020, at first citing uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Analysts expected the company to guide to about $98 billion in sales in the company's fiscal second quarter. However, Apple did offer some data points on performance expectations. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said March quarter revenue would have a similar declining trend as the December quarter. Services are expected to grow, Maestri said, but Mac and iPad sales are both expected to decline double digits from the year-earlier period. IPhone sales will decline less in the March quarter versus the December quarter, Apple added.

The quarter was a stunning miss by Apple, and its first earnings miss versus consensus expectations in almost seven years. In fact, it was only its second revenue miss since August 2017, with sales coming in more than 3% below consensus expectations. It also represented a regression from Apple's success over the past two years driven by a need for new computers to work and go to school from home. It was Apple's first year-over-year quarterly revenue decline since 2019 and the biggest annual quarterly revenue drop since September 2016.