Bitcoin briefly rises above $24,000, extending its new year rally amid a broader gain in tech stocks

Bankruptcy filings from Celsius and Voyager have raised questions about what happens to investors' crypto when a platform fails.

Bitcoin briefly touched the $24,000 level on Thursday, reaching a key technical level and building on its January rally.

The up move came a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that a disinflationary process has started, soothing investors who are betting on inflation to fall and causing them to take on more risk.

Bitcoin was last trading about 1% higher at $23,821.00, according to Coin Metrics. The cryptocurrency rose to $24,069.00 earlier in the afternoon, after rising as high as $24,249.70 Wednesday night, its highest level since Aug. 17.

"The market took the latest FOMC as dovish, but bitcoin's rally remains precarious," said Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese bitcoin exchange Bitbank. "The price did rise on Wednesday, but failed to close above $24k and its momentum seems to be on the decline."