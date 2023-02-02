Cramer's lightning round: Stick with Netflix

Loading chart...

GameStop Corp : "I like great American stories. I don't like that whole group."

Netflix Inc : "You got the pain, you get the gain. Stick with it."

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc : "I like the stock. I like the management. I say, stay along."

DraftKings Inc : "Stock could come around, but it's got to be 50 states before we get there."

Medtronic PLC : "Medtronic right now is not being run well. ... I want you to stay away from that."

