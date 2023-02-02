European Central Bank raises rates by 50 basis points, pledges further hike in March

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank speaks at an event. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The European Central Bank on Thursday confirmed expectations of a 50 basis point interest rate increase, taking its key rate to 2.5%. In a statement, it pledged to "stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace" and, in unusually firm language, said it intended to hike by another 50 basis points in March. It said keeping rates at restrictive levels would control price rises by dampening demand. Decisions at future meetings will be data dependent, it added. European markets appeared to take the announcement as a sign that the end of rate rises was in sight, climbing 1.3% on the day. The move follows four hikes in 2022 which brought euro zone rates out of negative territory for the first time since 2014. Euro zone inflation fell for the third straight month in January, flash figures published Wednesday showed, but headline inflation remained high at 8.5%. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, was flat at 5.2%.

"Price pressures remain strong, partly because high energy costs are spreading throughout the economy," ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference following the announcement. Discussing the euro zone's economic picture, she noted growth had slowed to 0.1% in the fourth quarter and was expected to remain weak in the near term, with continued geopolitical uncertainty and tighter financing conditions weighing on growth. However, she continued, "The risks to the outlook for economic growth have become more balanced," noting gas supplies were more secure, supply pressures were easing, consumer confidence was improving, and rising wages and lower energy prices would boost consumption. "Overall, the economy has proved more resilient than expected and should improve over the coming quarters," she said. Lagarde also said governments should roll back support on energy prices to avoid driving up medium-term inflationary pressures. Sylvain Broyer, chief EMEA economist at S&P Global Ratings, said it now seemed the ECB's rate cycle would peak in the 3% to 3.5% range, but it was difficult to be precise from Thursday's announcement. "The reading of the European economy remains complex, as it is subject to opposing and asynchronous forces. ... It would be premature to assume that the ECB will cut rates at the end of this year," Broyer said.

Quantitative tightening