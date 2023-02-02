GOP attorneys general warn CVS, Walgreens against mailing abortion pill in their states

Mifepristone (Mifeprex) and Misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medication abortion, are seen at the Women's Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on June 17, 2022.

Republican attorneys general in 20 states warned CVS and Walgreens this week against mailing abortion pills in their jurisdictions, indicating that they would take legal action.

"We emphasize that it is our responsibility as State Attorneys General to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states," the attorneys general said in letters to the nation's two largest drugstore chains Wednesday.

"Part of that responsibility includes ensuring that companies like yours are fully informed of the law so that harm does not come to our citizens," the attorneys general warned.

The Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone more than 20 years ago as a safe and effective way to terminate an early pregnancy. The FDA says scientific and real-world evidence demonstrate that the pill is safer than surgical abortion and childbirth.

The drugstores said last month that they are applying to become certified with the FDA to dispense the prescription pill in states where it is legal to do so.

CVS and Walgreens' decision comes after the FDA recently changed its rules to allow retail pharmacies to dispense the pill for the first time as long as the prescription comes from a certified health-care provider.

"We are not dispensing Mifepristone at this time," said Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman. "We intend to become a certified pharmacy under the program, however we fully understand that we may not be able to dispense Mifepristone in all locations if we are certified under the program."