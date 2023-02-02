'Greenwashing' is a good thing, according to one renewable energy tycoon

Greenwashing should be seen as a positive sign that companies are moving in the right direction, according to the founder of British energy firm Ecotricity.

"It's everywhere," Dale Vince told CNBC's Tania Bryer in a recent interview. "But you know, I take it as a good thing. People say to me, 'oh, there's greenwashing, it's a bad thing'."

"And I say, do you know what, it's not a bad thing because 10 years ago, these companies that are greenwashing today, didn't care, right?"

"Now they care. They see that they have to do something and so they greenwash. I say that's progress. I've seen it before and it's not far from them greenwashing to then doing something real."

Vince's comments will undoubtedly raise eyebrows in some quarters.

The debate surrounding greenwashing has become increasingly fierce in recent years. The charge is often leveled at multinational companies with vast resources and significant carbon footprints.

It's a term that environmental organization Greenpeace UK calls a "PR tactic that's used to make a company or product appear environmentally friendly without meaningfully reducing its environmental impact."