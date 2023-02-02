Honeywell reported a challenging Q4, but the industrial giant's fundamentals remain strong

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International (HON) on Thursday reported suboptimal fourth-quarter results, sending shares lower in midday trading. However, we remain confident in the Club holding's management team and would see any further weakness as a potential buying opportunity. Revenue rose 10% year-over-year organically, to $9.19 billion, shy of analysts' expectations of $9.25 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $2.52 advanced 20.6% annually, edging out the consensus forecast of $2.51 a share. The segment margin, similar to an adjusted operating income margin, expanded 150 basis points year-over-year, to 22.9%, but fell short of analysts' forecasts of a 23.8% margin. Honeywell stock was down around 0.9% Thursday afternoon, at $204.86 a share. Bottom line These were not the results we were looking for, as Honeywell continues to be plagued by supply chain constraints and input-cost inflation. However, despite these headwinds, the industrial giant still posted 10% organic sales growth (11%, if not for the impact of winding down operations in Russia), with double-digit growth seen in three of Honeywell's four operating segments. Headwinds are expected to abate throughout 2023. Management said they expect supply chains to continue to improve, suggesting growth would accelerate in the second half of this year. Supportive of this outlook is strong demand in Honeywell's aerospace division, where growth has been held back on the supply side. The unit also has a record backlog coming into the year. Ultimately, the fourth quarter was weighed down by a difficult operating environment rather than poor execution by management. Additionally, full-year earnings guidance came in below expectations largely due to pension dynamics. The outlook doesn't adequately reflect many of the underlying positive trends, including aerospace demand, that will lead to further growth in 2023. Moreover, should the U.S. economy skirt a full recession, while China continues to reopen for business, this initial full-year guidance for 2023 may prove conservative. We will be watching for supply chain bottlenecks to clear and further relief on input costs, at which point we would consider upgrading the stock to a 1 rating and buying more shares. For the moment, we reiterate our 2 rating , meaning we would wait for a bigger pullback before buying. Fourth quarter In addition to the reported results, Honeywell managed to grow its backlog 7% annually (2% sequentially) and exit the year with a backlog worth a record $29.6 billion, driven by the aerospace and materials and technologies units. Moreover, management expanded the segment margin by 150 basis points year-on-year, despite the difficult operating environment. Management attributed the expansion to investments in Honeywell's digital operations, which they said enabled the company to stay "nimble" and take a "surgical approach" to pricing in order to stay ahead of input-cost inflation. As a result of robust cash flow generation – free cash flow amounts to about 125% of adjusted net income – and Honeywell's strong balance sheet, management was able to repurchase $1.37 billion worth of shares and payout another $691 million via dividends to shareholders. Aerospace was boosted by 25% growth in commercial aviation equipment and 22% growth in commercial aviation aftermarket, which was partially offset by a 3% decline in defense and space operations. Factory output was up 15% annually and 14% sequentially, even as supply chain challenges persisted. Building technologies expanded on the back of 21% growth in products and 8% growth in building solutions. Performance materials and technologies saw 13% growth in the petrochemicals business, despite a 9% headwind from the loss of Russia sales, 12% growth in process solutions, and 20% growth in advanced materials. Safety and productivity solutions was down versus the prior year, as 2% growth in sensing and safety technologies was more than offset by a 15% decline in productivity solutions and services and a 6% decrease in warehouse and workflow solutions. Guidance While the guidance is clearly not what we investors were looking for, it's worth noting that the earnings outlook includes a roughly 55-cent-per-share headwind related to pension liabilities. The free cash flow guidance for the full year includes a $1.2 billion headwind resulting from a "one-time settlement of legacy legal matters." When adding back in these items, the earnings guidance looks much more favorable versus expectations, while the outlook for free cash flow is much closer to the mark. Moreover, management noted that while the bottom line will take a hit on the pension dynamics, "underlying segment profit growth continues to look robust." Management sees "a continuation of many of the challenges we faced in 2022, but we also see ongoing progress in our key initiatives to unlock more volume from our supply chain in order to meet very robust demand in several of our key end markets." As a result, we wouldn't be surprised to see management raise the guidance later in the year when the macroeconomic picture becomes clearer. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long HON. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. An aircraft engine is being tested at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix. Alwyn Scott | Reuters