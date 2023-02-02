CNBC Investing Club

Honeywell reported a challenging Q4, but the industrial giant's fundamentals remain strong

Zev Fima@zevfima
An aircraft engine is being tested at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix.
Alwyn Scott | Reuters

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International (HON) on Thursday reported suboptimal fourth-quarter results, sending shares lower in midday trading. However, we remain confident in the Club holding's management team and would see any further weakness as a potential buying opportunity.