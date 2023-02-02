Iran accuses Israel of launching drone attack on weapons facility

Permanent Representative of Iran Amir Saeid Iravani at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on December 14, 2022.

Iran's government is accusing Israel of carrying out a drone strike on a weapons factory near the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

The strike, which took place on Saturday night, caused an enormous explosion and subsequent fire whose images were publicized on Iranian state television, although Tehran claimed that the damage was minimal and there were no civilian casualties.

Iran's United Nations envoy Amir Saeid Iravani placed the blame on Israel in a letter to the U.N.'s secretary general, writing that "primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible" for the attack.

"Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right to defend its national security and firmly respond to any threat or wrongdoing of the Zionist regime wherever and whenever it deems necessary," Iravani wrote, referring to Israel. "This action undertaken by the Zionist regime goes against international law."

Israel has not commented on the allegations, but reporting by the New York Times about the attack cited unnamed senior intelligence officials as saying that the strike was the work of Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency. CNBC could not independently verify the report.

If true, the attack is the latest incident in a long-running shadow war between arch-enemies Israel and Iran. Iran in recent years has accused Israel of launching sabotage attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, assassinating nuclear scientists, deploying cyberattacks and carrying out air strikes on Iranian military personnel in Syria.