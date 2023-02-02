More than 13,000 Nigerian residents take Shell to court over oil spills

Residents fetch water from a well contaminated by oil pollution at Ogale Town, Eleme in southeast Nigeria, on June 13, 2015. Afp Contributor | Afp | Getty Images

Over 13,000 residents from two Nigerian communities are seeking damages from Shell in the High Court in London, calling for the energy giant to clean up residual oil and compensate devastating environmental damage. The claim from 11,317 people and 17 institutions in the Niger Delta area of Ogale, a rural community of around 40,000 situated in Ogoniland, was filed last week, according to Leigh Day, the U.K. law firm representing the plaintiffs. related investing news What Wall Street is expecting from Shell, TotalEnergies and BP earnings The action follows individual claims from 2,335 people in the smaller Nigerian community of Bille, which were submitted to the High Court in 2015. The combined 13,652 claims are asking Shell to take responsibility for the loss of their livelihoods, saying their ability to farm and fish has largely been destroyed. Shell, which reported its highest-ever annual profit of nearly $40 billion on Thursday, argues that the communities have no legal standing to enforce clean-up of the oil spills. The company says the Ogale and Bille communities were barred from seeking compensation for the spills, many of which occurred over five years before the claims were brought.

The claims are expected to come to trial next year. They follow a 2021 ruling by the U.K.'s Supreme Court that there was "a good arguable case" that London-listed Shell was legally responsible for the systemic pollution caused by its Nigerian subsidiary, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria. Shell said in 2021 that it plans to leave the Niger Delta and sell its onshore oilfields and assets after 80 years of operations. The company has frequently been challenged in court over its environmental track record in the West African nation. Daniel Leader, partner at Leigh Day, said the case raised important questions about Big Oil's responsibilities over environmental damage overseas. "It appears that Shell is seeking to leave the Niger Delta free of any legal obligation to address the environmental devastation caused by oil spills from its infrastructure over many decades," Leader said. "At a time when the world is focused on 'the just transition,' this raises profound questions about the responsibility of fossil fuel companies for legacy and ongoing environmental pollution."

Shell said last month that windfall taxes imposed by the European Union and U.K. following the surge in profits would cost the group about $2 billion. Paul Ellis | Afp | Getty Images

Asked about these remarks on Thursday, Shell CEO Wael Sawan told CNBC, "I would not respond to those claims. What I would say … is first and foremost recognizing how challenging the context is in Nigeria, in particular in the Niger Delta." He told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, "A lot of the spills have been caused by theft and sabotage. And even when we have tried to go back in to be able to remedy those leaks, which were caused by third parties, we haven't been able to sometimes access it because of security concerns." "So, there is a really troubled context in Nigeria and that's a context that is best for the Nigerian government to deal with rather than a private enterprise."

'An ongoing commitment'