Thursday's sellers of Estee Lauder are missing the bigger picture

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
An Estee Lauder pop-up store is seen inside daimaru Department Store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, August 6, 2021.
Estee Lauder (EL) reported a stronger-than-expected second quarter for its fiscal 2023 on Thursday. But shares are down on a weaker view of the next quarter, as sellers focus too much on the near term and not enough on the nascent post-lockdown recovery in China. 