Amazing start to the year for stocks, but warning signs are flashing

Amazing start to the year for stocks, but there are warning signs. Measured solely by price, this is among the strongest starts to a year in the last 100 years. However, signs of at least a short-term market top are becoming obvious. Early Thursday, Birinyi Associates noted that it was the fifth strongest start to the year since 1926. S & P 500: best starts to the year (Jan. 1-Feb. 2nd, rounded off) 1934 + 15% 1987 + 14% 1975 + 12% 1976 + 12% 2023 + 9% Source: Birinyi Is a strong start to the year necessarily predictive of anything? "In seven of the ten other instances [where the S & P was up at least 7% by Feb. 2nd], the S & P continued higher for the remainder of the year," according to Jeffrey Yale Rubin, director of research at Birinyi. One thing also stands out with exceptionally strong starts: the rest of the year tends to be volatile. In eight of the 10 years where the S & P was up at least 7% by Feb. 2nd, the S & P moved at least 10% in the remainder of the year, according to Rubin. Other signs the market is getting frothy: Short-term momentum indicators are approaching extremes. The Relative Strength Indicator (RSI), a short-term indicator of momentum for stocks and indexes, was 73 for the Nasdaq-100 and almost 70 for the S & P 500. Anything over 70 is considered overbought and suggests prices are unlikely to continue rising. It is fairly unusual for major indexes like the Nasdaq and S & P 500 to go into overbought territory. Valuations are becoming extreme: the S & P is approaching 19x forward 2023 earnings, a very rich multiple. There has also been an unusually sharp rotation: investors dumping defensive stocks for growth. High-quality defensive stocks in health care and consumer staples have been selling off (Merck, Amgen, Coke, General Mills, Campbell Soup, etc.) while tech stocks have been heavily bought (the Nasdaq-100, a barometer of tech interest, is up 17% year to date). The most beaten-up stocks have been rallying: Carvana, Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, etc. along with classic speculative tech names like Robinhood, Roku, Shopify, and Twilio. Earnings at the half Today is the halfway point for earnings season. The big trend: earnings for the fourth quarter have been lower and estimates are now negative for the first and second quarter, while revenues (due largely to price increases) have remained strong: Q4 earnings Earnings: - 2.4% Revenues: + 4.6% Source: Refinitiv So far, 70% of companies have beaten estimates, but they are beating by much smaller margins: only 2.2%, versus a 5.3% beat for the last four quarters. That is a sign that analysts have not been cutting estimates enough.