Adani shares close higher after brief 35% plunge on Hindenburg jitters; Asia stocks mixed

Meta' s shares are up more than 19% in after hours trading after the company's earnings beat Wall Street expectations on revenue and included an announcement of a $40 billion stock buyback. The company also gave a guidance for its first quarter that signaled revenue could rise on the year.

The solid quarterly performance was a surprise for Gene Munster of Deepwater Management, but signal's that the Facebook parent is getting back on track, he said on CNBC's "Fast Money."

"The results essentially put investors at ease, and what investors need to know is that Facebook Meta is getting back on their footing," Munster said.

He said the company showed solid daily average users especially in key markets, which is a good thing.

"This allows investors to look at the path forward here," Munster said. He added that the top concerns outlined at the top of the earnings call show that the company is refocusing on what it needs to do to grow.