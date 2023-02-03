CNBC Investing Club

Ford's CEO needs to deliver by next quarter, or we're moving on from the stock

Paulina Likos
Ford CEO Jim Farley at the company's Dearborn, Michigan, plant where it's building the electric F-150 Lightning on April 26, 2022.
CNBC | Michael Wayland

Ford Motor (F) CEO Jim Farley said the automakers' messy fourth quarter was a function of its transition to a new business structure that limited production capacity, combined with poor execution. But we remain disappointed in the results and need to see an increase in profitability to stick with the stock after the next quarter.