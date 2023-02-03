S&P Dow Jones is knocking Adani Enterprises off its sustainability index

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Bonds of the Indian billionaires flagship firm plunged to distressed levels in US trading, and the company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering.

Adani Enterprises is coming off the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective Feb. 7, S&P said in an announcement.

"Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices following a Media & Stakeholder Analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud," it said in a one-line notice.

Adani Enterprises was added to the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index as of Dec. 19, 2022, according to a list of components on S&P Global's website.