Cramer's lightning round: Steel Dynamics is an excellent company

Loading chart...

ChampionX Corp : "I have got to do a profile of these guys."

Loading chart...

Steel Dynamics Inc : "It is an excellent company."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

Nucor Corp : "I personally think that Nucor has moved up too much. ... I have my eye on $160 to $165 and not before that."

Loading chart...

C3.ai Inc : "This stock has run up as part of the almost meme-like interest in [artificial intelligence]. ... Ring the register."

watch now