Cramer's lightning round: Steel Dynamics is an excellent company

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
ChampionX Corp: "I have got to do a profile of these guys."
Steel Dynamics Inc: "It is an excellent company."
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co: "I don't want you to buy it up here. Let it come in."
Nucor Corp: "I personally think that Nucor has moved up too much. ... I have my eye on $160 to $165 and not before that."
C3.ai Inc: "This stock has run up as part of the almost meme-like interest in [artificial intelligence]. ... Ring the register."
