Photos show aftermath of two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria

Key Points
- The combined death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday climbed to more than 2,300.
- Around 3,471 buildings collapsed during the catastrophic incident, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.
People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023.
Sertac Kayar | Reuters
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake initially rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria earlier Monday, killing more than 1,300. Roughly 12 hours later, a second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck southern Turkey.
Editor's note: Graphic content. The following post contains photos of civilians casualties/injured children.
Turkey
People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023.
Ihlas News Agency (iha) | Via Reuters
People search through rubble following an earthquake in Adana, Turkey February 6, 2023.
Iha | Reuters
People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023.
Sertac Kayar | Reuters
A man reacts as people search for survivors through the rubble in Diyarbakir, on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.
Ilyas Akengin | AFP | Getty Images
Syria
This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the twon of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held noryhwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6, 2022.
Omar Haj Kadour | AFP | Getty Images
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in Al Atarib, Syria February 6, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
White Helmets Via Reuters
Residents retrieve an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023.
Rami Al Sayed | AFP | Getty Images
A man carries a girl following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023.
Khalil Ashawi | Reuters
People search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 6, 2023.
Firas Makdesi | Reuters
— CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.