Photos show aftermath of two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023.

The combined death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday climbed to more than 2,300.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake initially rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria earlier Monday, killing more than 1,300. Roughly 12 hours later, a second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck southern Turkey.

Around 3,471 buildings collapsed during the catastrophic incident, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Editor's note: Graphic content. The following post contains photos of civilians casualties/injured children.