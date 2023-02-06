Pinterest shares plunge as much as 12% on fourth-quarter revenue miss and weak forecast

Pinterest shares sank as much as 12% after the company reported revenue that missed analyst expectations and issued a light forecast for the first quarter.

Here's how the company did.

Revenue : $877 million vs. $886.3 million expected, according to Refinitiv.

: $877 million vs. $886.3 million expected, according to Refinitiv. Earnings: 29 cents per share vs. 27 cents expected, according to Refinitiv.

Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million.

The company said that its chief financial officer and head of business operations Todd Morgenfeld will leave the company on July 1, 2023.

Sales in Pinterest's fourth quarter grew 4% year over year to $877 million while overall sales for 2022 jumped 9% year-over-year to $2.8 billion.