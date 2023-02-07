75% of LGBTQ+ startup founders hide their identity from investors, UK survey finds

The City of London is a blend of old and new, with St Paul's Cathedral close to skyscrapers as well as Roman ruins.

Most founders of tech startups who identify as LGBTQ+ in the U.K. find themselves unable to share their sexual orientation or gender identity with investors, according to research published Tuesday.

A survey from Proud Ventures, a network of LGBTQ+ venture capitalists and angel investors, found that 75% of LGBTQ+ startup founders and 79% of investors conceal their sexual orientation or gender identity with their peers.

Proud Ventures, with the backing of Founders Factory and Investec Wealth, surveyed 118 founders and 61 investors based in the U.K. for the research. It is the first report of its kind in the U.K. startup community, according to Proud Ventures.

Of the founders who conceal their identities from investors, 45% said they felt it wasn't relevant to the situation. Some 27% said they didn't feel comfortable sharing that information with investors, while 18% feared it may harm fundraising efforts.

Research has shown that concealing a minority sexual or gender identity can lead to worse health outcomes, including substance abuse and depression, the report added.