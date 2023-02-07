French bank BNP Paribas reports bumper profit for 2022, boosts stock purchase plan

BNP Paribas reported Tuesday a 7% rise in net income for 2022 and revised up its profit targets.

The French bank said net profit attributable to shareholders came in at 2.2 billion euros ($2.36 billion) for the fourth quarter, taking its full-year profit figure for 2022 to 10.2 billion euros. Analysts had expected a figure of 2.36 billion euros for the quarter and 10.9 billion euros for the year, according to Refinitiv.

Here are other highlights from the results:

Annual revenues rose to 50.4 billion euros versus 46.2 billion euros a year ago;

Operating expenses rose 8.3% from a year ago to 33.7 billion;

CET 1 ratio, a measure of bank solvency, stood at 12.3% versus 12.1% in the previous quarter.

Shares of the French bank are down about 7% over the last year.