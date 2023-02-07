Cramer's lightning round: Parker-Hannifin is a buy

Loading chart...

Parker-Hannifin Corp : "It's just the kind of industrial I've been recommending. ... I would buy it here."

Waste Management Inc : "Everyone thought that quarter was not that great and was telling me to buy Republic Services . ... That's what I would pick."

Conocophillips : "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here."

Snowflake Inc : "I like Snowflake. I will go with [CEO Frank] Slootman. He is a money maker."

Zscaler Inc : "The stock is all the way down. It can bounce."

Illumina Inc : "If you're going to be in that business, there's only two. There's Thermo Fisher and there's Cramer-fave Danaher ."

Sunoco LP : "I would rather see you in ... I can't believe I'm gonna recommend it. ET. Yes, Energy Transfer ."

TG Therapeutics Inc : "This is [run by CEO] Mike Weiss. I always believed in him. ... Mike, come on the show. I think that you've got a winner, and I need to hear it from you." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.

