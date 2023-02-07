Delta raises employee pay 5%, second increase in a year

Delta Air Lines is raising employee pay 5%, the second time its lifted staff pay in less than a year as a sharp rebound in travel boosts the carrier's profits and the U.S. labor market remains tight.

Delta raised employee pay 4% in May, the first increases since before the pandemic.

"Considering the depths of losses we suffered during the pandemic, including a $1 billion first quarter loss just last year, this is truly a remarkable achievement," CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a staff note on Tuesday. "I'm confident that in the months and years ahead, our high-performance culture will take us to new heights, and that payout pool will continue to grow."