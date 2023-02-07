Ebay plans to lay off 500 employees, about 4% of its workforce

Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC.

Shares of eBay were up slightly in extended trading Tuesday.

In a memo to employees, CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to make cuts after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's ability to deliver better experiences for its customers, and it will help eBay focus on areas where it can make the most impact.