India will buy oil from 'wherever we have to' if terms are beneficial, energy minister says

India will secure oil from anywhere as long as the terms are beneficial, India's energy minister told CNBC.

India is the third largest oil consumer in the world, and according to Hardeep Singh Puri, accounts for 30% of global consumption.

"Today we feel confident that we'll be able to use our market to source from wherever we have to, from wherever we get beneficial terms," the minister told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on "Squawk Box Europe," as part of India's energy week.

"By beneficial terms in this situation is: you have to be sure of your supplies," he explained.

India has been buying Russian oil at a steep discount since global powers imposed sanctions on the Kremlin in a bid to cut down its ability to raise funds for its war against Ukraine.