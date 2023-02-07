Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and more

A screen displays the Hertz logo during the Hertz Corporation IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York, November 9, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.

Baidu — Shares surged more than 13% after Baidu said it would launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot that will be called "Ernie Bot" in English.

Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares plunged 30% after Bed Bath & Beyond announced a public offering to raise roughly $1 billion.

Oak Street Health — Oak Street Health shares surged more than 36% after The Wall Street Journal reported CVS Health is nearing a $10.5 billion deal for the primary care provider. CVS shares were little changed.

Hertz — Shares gained more than 4% after Hertz reported results that beat earnings per share and revenue expectations, according to FactSet.

ZoomInfo Technologies — Shares fell more than 11% after ZoomInfo Technologies' latest earnings results. The software company beat on the top and bottom lines, according to FactSet. However, it posted a lackluster revenue outlook for the first quarter and full year.

Spirit Airlines — The airline stock jumped 3% in premarket after the company posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Spirit Airlines reported earnings of 12 cents per share excluding items, 9 cents higher than the analysts' estimate, according to FactSet.

Skyworks Solutions — Shares added more than 2% after Skyworks Solutions announced a $2 billion share buyback program. The announcement helped investors overlook an slight earnings miss in the semiconductor firm's most recent quarter.

Activision Blizzard — Shares rose 2% after Activision Blizzard topped revenue expectations in its most recent quarter. The firm reported $3.57 billion in revenue, greater than consensus expectations for $3.16 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Pinterest — Pinterest shares dipped more than 1% after the image sharing company posted mixed earnings results. The firm reported earnings of 29 cents per share, greater than forecasts for 27 cents per share, according to consensus expectations from Refinitiv. However, revenue came in at $877 million, lower than the $886 million estimate.

DuPont de Nemours — Shares declined 2% after DuPont de Nemours posted earnings results from its most recent quarter. The firm beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, but its earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter was much lower than estimates.

Leggett & Platt — Shares fell more than 1% after Leggett & Platt reported disappointing earnings results, according to consensus expectations on FactSet.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Yun Li contributed reporting