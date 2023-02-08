China's economy will grow 5% this year, Fitch Ratings says in upgraded forecast

The Chinese flag floats before the skyscrapers of multinational corporations on February 23, 2018 in Shanghai, China.

China's economy will expand by 5% in 2023, Fitch Ratings said in a revised forecast on Wednesday – an improved outlook from its previous 4.1% growth prediction made in December.

The latest revision is based on "evidence that consumption and activity are recovering faster than initially anticipated" after China's government removed most of its stringent Covid restrictions, signaling a move away from its Covid-zero policy.

Fitch also pointed to China's latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing and services, a measure of business activity, that indicated further growth.

China's official manufacturing PMI reading rose to 50.1 in January from a previous reading of 47, and its services PMI rose to 54.4, the highest level since June 2022. A value above 50 indicates expansion of economic activity; a reading below 50 points to a contraction.

There were large waves of Covid outbreaks across China after authorities lifted measures. But Fitch pointed out it "appears to be subsiding," citing commentary from from health officials and mobility trends.

"The swift rebound from the Covid shock-wave means that activity in 1H23 will be stronger than we had forecast," a team of economists led by Brian Coulton said in a release.

"We believe stabilizing the recovery will remain the key focus in the near term, but do not anticipate aggressive macro-policy easing," the economists wrote, looking ahead to the National People's Congress slated to take place in March.

The economists also noted China's gross domestic product reading in December was better than Fitch had expected.