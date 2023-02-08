Cruz Foam makes styrofoam alternative from shrimp shells and food waste

More than 100 cities in the US have put ordinances in place restricting or flatly banning the use of disposable styrofoam, especially by restaurants and for shipping food and other products. In the state of California alone, 97 cities or counties have a partial or full ban on single-use styrofoam, with another one slated to take effect in Los Angeles County this May.

Meanwhile, companies that ship or sell fragile goods, food or medical supplies that need to stay cold during shipping still need materials with the lightweight, insulating qualities and manufacturability of styrofoam.

That's where startup Cruz Foam comes in. Founded in 2017 by CEO John Felts and CTO Marco Rolandi the startup, which employees about 30 full-time today, has created an alternative to expanded polystyrene, better known by its trade name styrofoam.

Cruz Foam is made from naturally occurring materials including chitin (pronounced like "kite-in") along with starches and fibers diverted from agricultural waste streams. Chitin is a polymer contained in the shells of shrimp and other crustaceans, as well as insect exoskeletons. It's biodegradable and generally safe for animals to eat.

By contrast, traditional styrofoam is made using heavy chemicals, degrades slowly, and proves harmful when it crumbles and accumulates in our oceans, adding to micro-plastics pollution.

According to wildlife conservation researchers at Fauna & Flora International, when marine life ingests styrofoam it can "cause a range of problems such as digestive obstructions, a false sense of fullness that can lead to starvation, and reduced fertility." Besides that, styrofoam products are usually treated with flame retardants and can absorb other pollutants from water around them, increasing the threat to any wildlife that eats or lives amid the discarded styrofoam.

Cruz Foam CEO and cofounder John Felts says that he and CTO Marco Rolandi bonded during their graduate studies in materials science over a love of the ocean, surfing and a wish to enjoy nature without causing any harm to it.