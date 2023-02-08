CNBC Investing Club

Despite Alphabet's AI event flop — remember, Google dominates search for now. That's what matters

Paulina Likos
Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Alphabet (GOOGL) on Wednesday unveiled new features on its search and map products, enabled by artificial intelligence, just one day after Microsoft (MSFT) rolled out a similar strategy for its search engine. While Microsoft's new AI capabilities could take some market share from Alphabet, Google is still the unshakable leader in search.