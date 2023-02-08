CNBC Investing Club

Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time putting turnaround plans in place after a solid quarter

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Bob Iger, former CEO, The Walt Disney Company
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Disney (DIS) reported a stronger-than-expected fiscal 2023 first quarter after the closing bell Wednesday, and Bob Iger struck the right tone on his first conference call since returning as CEO, prioritizing creativity and profitability.