Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Wednesday: Industrials, tech, energy

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Wednesday's key moments. Giving Emerson Electric one last chance Monitoring Cisco Systems Buying more Coterra Energy 1. Giving Emerson Electric one last chance Shares of Emerson Electric (EMR) fell more than 5% on Wednesday after the company reported a rough quarter. Though, the Club hodling did maintain its 2023 EPS outlook. Jim Cramer said he's upset with the company for delivering a bad quarter, failing to replace its InSinkErator business that it sold last year, and pursuing a hostile acquisition of National Instruments (NATI). "I'm giving them one more quarter," Jim said. "Then, I've got to tell you. Kick it to kingdom come. They have not done any of the things that I thought they were doing." 2. Monitoring Cisco Systems Evercore ISI on Wednesday added Cisco Systems (CSCO) to its tactical outperform (buy) list. However, shares of the Dow stock and Club name dropped 2%. Cisco's inability to move up on a positive note tells us that trimming our position in the stock Tuesday was the right decision. While it has a strong backlog and remaining performance obligations, we remain concerned about how Cisco will perform after those orders are fulfilled. We remain alert and are monitoring the situation. 3. Buying more Coterra Energy We added to our position in Coterra Energy (CTRA) on Wednesday, taking advantage of the recent decline in the stock price and the collapse in natural gas. U.S. nat gas prices were down another 6%, continuing their downward streak this year, spurred by unusually warm winter weather across the U.S. and Europe and negative investor sentiment. The commodity has tanked more than 40% year to date. We continue to like the firm's dividend yield and have faith that CEO Tom Jorden will successfully navigate these headwinds. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CSCO, CTRA, EMR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.