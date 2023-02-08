SpaceX prepares for a massive test this week: Firing all 33 Starship engines at once

Starship prototype 24 stacked on top of Super Heavy booster prototype 7 at the company's facility near Brownsville, Texas on January 9, 2023.

"Tomorrow is a big day for SpaceX," Shotwell said, speaking at the FAA's annual Commercial Space Transportation conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

SpaceX on Thursday will attempt a "static fire," simultaneously testing all 33 engines that sit at the base of Starship's rocket booster. The company conducted a test firing of 14 of those engines in November, as it pushes to make an orbital launch attempt with a Starship prototype.

Starship is a nearly 400-foot-tall rocket, designed to carry cargo and people beyond Earth. It is also critical to NASA's plan to return astronauts to the moon, with SpaceX having won a nearly $3 billion contract from the agency in 2021.

Last month the company completed a "wet dress rehearsal," with Starship prototype 24 stacked on Super Heavy booster prototype 7, in the most recent crucial test.

Speaking to reporters at the conference, Shotwell on Wednesday emphasized the scale of the prototypes and the experimental nature of a first attempt.

"Keep in mind, this first one is really a test flight ... and the real goal is to not blow up the launch pad, that is success," Shotwell said.

While SpaceX had hoped to conduct the first orbital Starship launch as early as summer 2021, delays in progress and regulatory approval have pushed back that timeline. SpaceX needs a license from the FAA in order to launch Starship, with Shotwell saying "I think we'll be ready to fly right at the timeframe that we get the license."

But on the development side, Shotwell said there have been "no big problems" that caused those delays.

"There's a lot of little things to get done, especially because we weren't really focusing on the orbital ship -- we were focusing on the production systems that will build the ship. We know how to get to orbit," Shotwell said.