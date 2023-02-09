Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in apartment building elevator, her office says

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., walks down the House steps at the Capitol on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., her office said.

Craig, a Democrat who has served in Congress since 2019, "defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," her chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement.

"Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," which occurred around 7:15 a.m. ET, Coe's statement said.

He added that there is currently "no evidence" that the incident against Craig, the first openly LGBT member of Congress from her state, was "politically motivated."

"Rep. Craig is grateful to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," Coe said.

Craig was seen with a security detail during votes later Thursday, NBC News reported.

Craig told the police that the alleged attacker was first seen in the lobby of her building, "acting erratic as if he was under the influence on an unknown substance," according to a public incident report provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The lawmaker at some point said "good morning" to the suspect and then entered the elevator to go to her apartment, the report said.

Craig said the suspect then followed her into the elevator and "began to randomly do push ups," then "with a closed fist punched her on the chin area of her face, and later grabbed her neck," according to the report.

Craig "defended her self by tossing her hot coffee" at the suspect, who then escaped before officers arrived, the report said. Two officers searched the basement-level parking lot but came up empty, the report said.

