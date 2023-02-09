Bernie Sanders, White House pressure railroads on paid sick leave for union workers

Railroad carriers were able to avoid the issue of paid sick leave in the deal Congress struck to avert a nationwide rail strike late last year, but the pressure is back on in Washington, D.C.

Freight rail companies were put on notice this week to offer comprehensive sick time for their union workers or they will find themselves testifying before the Senate.

In a joint press conference, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, and Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) a member of the committee, demanded railroad carriers offer workers at least seven paid sick days. Sanders mentioned the record profits of the railroad carriers and urged the companies to "do the right thing."

"If they [the carriers] don't [offer comprehensive sick time], I look forward to having them right here in his Senate committee room and ask them why they cannot afford the right thing for their workers," Sanders said. "At the end of the day, in 2023, it is not acceptable to have workers that do dangerous work not to get one sick day."

Braun and Sanders were joined by representatives from major rail unions SMART-TD, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, the AFL-CIO Transportation Trades Department, and the National Association of Chemical Distributors.

Sanders' office said in a statement that rails spent 184% more on returns to shareholders than workers' wages and benefits. It estimated that guaranteeing seven paid sick days to rail workers would cost the industry $321 million, which would be less than 1.2% of its profits in a single year.

One rail, CSX, agreed this week to a deal on paid sick leave with two unions — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC) — for workers to have over seven paid sick days.

"CSX is committed to listening to our railroaders and working with their representatives to find solutions that improve their quality of life and experience as employees," Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX, said in a statement. "These agreements demonstrate that commitment and are a direct result of the collaborative relationship we are working to cultivate with all of the unions that represent CSX employees."

In a tweet Wednesday, Sanders applauded the CSX agreement, but had stern words for the rest of the rail companies. "l have news for the industry," warned Sanders. "If they think that those [Senate members] who voted for seven days sick pay that they forgot, they got it wrong. We will not forget."

To avert the nationwide rail strike last November, Congress approved legislation that did not include paid sick leave, which had been one of the main sticking points in the breakdown between rail management and unions over a new deal, even though it offered the highest wage increase in 50 years and bonus payments.

Sanders had presented an amendment to guarantee paid sick days to rail workers in the days before the railroad labor members would walk off the job after members voted against ratification. A House amendment that guaranteed comprehensive sick leave passed the House but failed in the Senate. After the vote, Sanders and more than 70 members sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to take action to guarantee paid sick days for rail workers.

President Biden signed the Congressional bill to avert the rail strike, given the threat to the economy. The failed vote on paid sick leave led union leaders to remind politicians that votes have election consequences.