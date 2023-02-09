Cramer's lightning round: EMCOR Group is my kind of stock

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more."
Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from loss and high growth to a little less growth and profit."
EMCOR Group Inc: "That's my kind of stock. ... That's exactly what I'm looking for."
AllianceBernstein Holding LP: "I think you possibly have a winner. Please don't buy all at once, though."
STMicroelectronics NV: "I think it's peaked already."
