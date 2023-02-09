Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: EMCOR Group is my kind of stock

Krystal Hur@kryshur
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more."

Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from loss and high growth to a little less growth and profit."

EMCOR Group Inc: "That's my kind of stock. ... That's exactly what I'm looking for."

Hess Corp: "I would actually rather see you in Chevron."

AllianceBernstein Holding LP: "I think you possibly have a winner. Please don't buy all at once, though."

STMicroelectronics NV: "I think it's peaked already."

