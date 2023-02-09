CNBC Investing Club

Yet another activist targets Salesforce — further validation there's money to be made in the stock

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Pedestrians near Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A fifth activist investor has taken a stake in Club holding Salesforce (CRM), making loud and clear that well-respected hedge funds see a money-making opportunity in the enterprise software giant. While that many activists in one stock is certainly unusual, we welcome the scrutiny and any push that boosts shareholder value.