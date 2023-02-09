Jeep reveals its most expensive Wrangler SUV ever, topping $115,000

CHICAGO – Jeep on Thursday revealed its most expensive Wrangler SUV ever, topping more than $115,000.

The limited-edition vehicle is the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary with heavy-duty off-road parts customization from upfitter American Expedition Vehicles.

Only 150 of the AEV SUVs will be produced as part of a broader 20th Anniversary collection of Wrangler's popular Rubicon model. Automakers such as Stellantis , Jeep's parent company, have of late been testing their pricing power on high-end and special-edition models.

"We're testing a different level for sure but the aftermarket is doing that now," Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, told CNBC during an interview at the Chicago Auto Show. "Capability is the king for Wrangler, and we're seeing it happening a lot more and we're happy to be a part of it."