Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp, PayPal and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.
Expedia — The travel company's shares fell 1.8% after the company missed analysts' expectations on earnings and revenue in the latest quarter. The company reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.26 on revenue of $2.62 billion. Analysts called for earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Lyft — Lyft shares cratered 29% in extended trading after a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter report. The ride-hailing company reported losses of 74 cents per share. Lyft also anticipates making roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount.
PayPal — Shares of PayPal fell 3% during after hours following the company's quarterly report. Revenue came in at $7.38 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $7.39 billion, according to Refinitiv. PayPal CEO Dan Shulman also announced that he would aim to step down at the end of 2023.
Yelp – Shares of the restaurant reviewing website gained 10% after Yelp posted fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The company had revenue of $309 million, compared to analysts' forecasts of $307 million, according to Refinitiv. Per-share earnings were 28 cents, arriving in line with estimates.
Motorola — Shares of the communications company added 1.8% after Motorola beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to FactSet.
Topgolf Callaway Brands — The golf company's shares rose 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $851.3 million. Analysts called for revenue of $840.4 million, according to FactSet.
Cloudflare – The cloud services provider's shares added 11% in after-hours trading. Cloudflare posted quarterly earnings of six cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $275 million. Analysts were calling for per-share earnings of five cents on revenue of $274 million.
