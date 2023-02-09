Twitter restored in Turkey after meeting with government officials

Elon Musk Twitter page seen on mobile with his poll to step down as head of Twitter

Access to Twitter was restored in Turkey late Wednesday after network restrictions left people in the country unable to use the site, according to internet monitoring site NetBlocks.

The service was temporarily blocked in the country with a top government official saying he tried to quash what he called "disinformation" surrounding a devastating earthquake that killed thousands.

NetBlocks said on Twitter Wednesday that its network data showed access to the platform being restored "following hours of filtering."

Elon Musk, Twitter's CEO, tweeted the company was "informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly."

Twitter was blocked for many Turks on Wednesday after a series of earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. Nine hours apart and measuring a magnitude of 7.8 in Turkey and 7.5 in Syria on the Richter scale, the quakes were the region's strongest in nearly a century.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured the impacted region on Wednesday. The Turkish Police Force has reportedly arrested five people and detained 18 for sharing "provocative posts."

Twitter was restricted "by means of SNI filtering on major internet providers TTNet and Turkcell, and subsequently by other operators, with aggregated reachability statistics collected from an initial set of 40 vantage points," NetBlocks said in a blogpost Wednesday.