Watch live: Senate Foreign Affairs Committee holds a hearing on U.S.-China policy and competition
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding a hearing titled "Evaluating U.S.-China Policy in the Era of Extreme Competition."
The hearing comes two days after President Joe Biden highlighted China's increasingly aggressive tactics as a threat to the sovereignty of the U.S. during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
The U.S. military last week shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that traversed the country for several days.