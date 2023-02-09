CNBC Investing Club

This is what cost basis means when buying stocks — and why we (usually) don't violate it

Zev Fima
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

You'll often hear Jim Cramer say that we don't want to violate our cost basis when adding to one of our Club positions. What does that mean exactly? Here's a closer look at our cost-basis rule, why we hold it in such high regard, and a couple of exceptions.