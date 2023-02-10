FBI is searching home of Mike Pence for more classified documents

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The FBI is conducting a search to see if there are any more classified documents at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, a senior law enforcement official told CNBC on Friday.

The search was planned to take place following negotiations between the Department of Justice and Pence's legal team, news outlets have reported.

The search came more than two weeks after Pence's attorney told the National Archives and Records Administration that a "small number" of documents with classified markings were found at the vice president's residence.

Those records were discovered after Pence had asked for outside counsel to look for them — a decision that Pence's lawyer said was prompted by the news that classified documents had been found at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware.

A lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment.

