Key inflation data in the week ahead will offer clues to future Fed rate moves and the market's path

Consumers have been feeling the pinch from higher food prices as inflation soars.
As this earnings season begins to wind down, Wall Street this week turns its focus to a key measure of retail inflation, which we hope will show a further slowdown in gains.