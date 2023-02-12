CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club mailbag: How to tell if a company will keep paying its dividend

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Pampers Diapers, which are manufactured by Procter & Gamble, are displayed in an Associated Supermarket in New York.
Ramin Talai | Bloomberg | Getty Images

How do we figure out free cash flow and how can we tell if a company can continue to pay its dividend.

-David E.