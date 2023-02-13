Chinese EV brand Zeekr is now worth more than Xpeng

Pictured here is a Zeekr electric vehicle charging station in Dongguan, Guangdong province of China, on Nov. 14, 2022.

BEIJING — Geely -backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others.

Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S.

The new $13 billion valuation makes Zeekr worth more on paper than Xpeng , which had a market value of $8.01 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data accessed Monday.

Nio and Li Auto are worth much more, with market valuations of $17.22 billion and $25.22 billion, respectively, the data showed.

Zeekr said its new investors include Amnon Shashua — co-founder and CEO of self-driving tech company Mobileye . The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.