Singapore's budget expected to focus on inflation and support for laid off workers

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver the Singapore Budget 2023 on Feb. 14 in Parliament.

Rising inflation and layoffs are among the top concerns for Singaporeans and are expected to be addressed in Singapore's budget for 2023.

The budget will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Parliament.

The Singapore budget sets forth a series of measures to support Singaporeans for each financial year, which starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 the following year.

Wong said the 2023 budget will be his "Valentine's Day present to all," at the launch of the Community Development Council vouchers scheme on Jan. 3.

He also promised measures to help Singaporeans — particularly the more vulnerable and lower-income group — cope with rising inflation and prices.

In 2022, the government rolled out a 6.6 billion Singapore dollar ($4.9 billion) assurance package to cushion the impact of an increase in the goods and services tax through cash payouts, CDC vouchers for daily essentials, utilities rebates and MediSave top-ups.

The government topped up the package with an additional S$1.4 billion, bringing the total to S$8 billion. This year's budget announcement is expected to include more details on the enhancements.