Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Monday: Caterpillar, Estee Lauder, Salesforce

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Buy CAT on a pullback EL set to rise Watch CRM 1. Buy CAT on a pullback Baird on Monday downgraded construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar (CAT) to neutral from buy, arguing the stock is approaching a "cyclical pivot point" — a call with which we disagree. Not all of the company's upcoming construction projects have been factored into its backlog, meaning there's likely more room for growth. The industrial giant is poised to benefit from the U.S. government's $1 trillion infrastructure spending law , as funds start to be doled out this year. We would be buyers here if not restricted from trading CAT at the moment, and could look to add to our position this week. Shares of CAT were down roughly 0.35% in midday trading Monday, at $246.79 apiece. 2. EL set to rise Estee Lauder (EL) stock climbed roughly 1.6% Monday, $254.22 a share, after Piper Sandler raised its price target on the cosmetics firm to $298 per share from $290. We expect Estee Lauder's inventory overhang in U.S. department stores to ease further, while the firm should continue to gain market share in China, a region that accounts for roughly a third of the beauty company's total revenue. We bought up EL shares last Friday on a pullback on the expectation the stock will continue to rise. 3. Watch CRM Shares of Salesforce (CRM) were up 1.8% on Monday after analysts at Bank of America called the Club holding the next quality "GARP," or growth at a reasonable price stock. The analysts said the company is on a path to expand its annual margins and raised their price target to $200 a share from $180. The enterprise software giant has restructured its business and gotten serious about cost cuts, as activist investors pressure the company to make changes to unlock shareholder value. If the company is able to deliver annual margin expansion, as BofA analysts predict, we believe the stock could go even higher. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT, EL & CRM. See here for a full list of the stocks.)