Shares of Palantir pop as it reports first profitable quarter

Shares of Palantir popped more than 14% in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines.

Here's how the company did:

EPS: 4 cents adjusted vs. 3 cents expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv

Revenue: $509 million vs. $502 million expected by analysts, according to Refinitiviv.

Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 18% year over year, and its U.S. commercial revenue grew 12%. The software company, which is known for its work with the government, said its US commercial customer count increased 79% year over year, growing from 80 customers to 143.

The company also reported its first ever quarter of positive net income on a GAAP basis, at $31 million.

"With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release. "This is a significant moment for us and our supporters."

Palantir said it expects to report between $503 million and $507 million in revenue during its first quarter.

The company will hold its quarterly call with investors at 5:00 P.M. ET Monday.