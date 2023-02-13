Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI discussed Zillow Group as his firm upgraded the stock to outperform from in line , saying investors should buy shares ahead of what could be a "rapid recovery" in the housing market. Evercore also raised its price target to $61 from $34 . The experts also discussed XPO after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight on Monday. Other stocks mentioned include Skyworks Solutions and Apple . Apple is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.