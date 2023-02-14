CNBC Investing Club

Devon Energy delivered a disappointing fourth quarter, even when factoring in lower energy prices

Zev Fima@zevfima
Devon Energy's Jackfish Projects processing plant in Alberta, Canada.
Jimmy Jeong | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oil-and-gas producer Devon Energy (DVN) on Tuesday delivered lackluster fourth-quarter earnings, sending shares lower. And now we're looking to the company for answers on how it plans to continue returning cash to shareholders in a lower oil-price environment.