Ford's latest EV blunder increases the odds we'll drop the stock, if there's no progress this quarter

Ford CEO Jim Farley pats a Ford F-150 Lightning truck before announcing at a press conference that Ford Motor Company will be partnering with the world's largest battery company, a China-based company called Contemporary Amperex Technology, to create an electric-vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, on February 13, 2023 in Romulus, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Ford Motor (F)'s decision to halt production and shipments of its electric pickup truck further undermines our confidence in the automaker. We have little patience left for more missteps and are ready to ditch this long-held holding if there isn't a significant turnaround this quarter.